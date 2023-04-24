Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch reportedly set for June 17th in Manchester

The historically reliable Julius Julianis brings word that Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr are set to run it back on June 17th in Manchester, with Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall serving as the co-feature.

An official announcement will come tomorrow.

Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO) demolished the heavily favored and historically indestructible Eubank (32-3, 23 KO) this past January in what remains, despite an increasingly crowded field, one of the most surprising upsets of 2023. Eubank immediately activated his rematch clause, and while the victory earned Smith a title shot against WBO middleweight champ Janibek Alimkhanuly, we all knew this was coming.

News of the featured undercard bout dropped a couple weeks back, when the WBC rescinded their order for Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KO) to defend her undisputed titles against Shadasia Green, who will instead face the winner of this matchup. Marshall (12-1, 10 KO) fights for the first time since narrowly falling to Claressa Shields in October, Crews-Dezurn for the first time since edging out Elin Cederroos for all the marbles the previous April.

Solid doubleheader, all things considered, and presently running unopposed that evening.