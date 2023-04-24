Oscar De La Hoya claims he ‘received death threats’ during Davis vs Garcia fight week

Oscar De La Hoya claims he “received death threats” during the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight week, and that his security team urged him not to attend the post-fight press conference following Davis’ win on Saturday over Garcia, De La Hoya’s fighter at Golden Boy.

There has been a fair amount of chatter about De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, also a Golden Boy promoter, not attending the post-fight presser, with some claiming they “abandoned” Garcia.

Hopkins already spoke his mind on the topic, noting that Eric Gomez was in attendance with Garcia, and here’s what De La Hoya had to say:

“I do want to clarify why Bernard Hopkins and I weren’t at the post-fight press conference. First of all, Bernard Hopkins was accused during the weigh-in of having testosterone cream on his hands and touching Gervonta Davis, when he only wanted to help him because he was going to fall off the stage. So PBC, Gervonta’s promoter, banned (Hopkins) from everything. He couldn’t get inside the ring, he couldn’t do anything during the promotion. “As for myself, my security team told me, ‘Boss, we gotta get the fuck out of here.’ Because I received death threats — you guys don’t know this, I received death threats throughout the whole week, and they just said it was simply too dangerous, so we got out of there. “And plus, Eric Gomez, who is (Golden Boy’s) President, who was right there front and center with Ryan Garcia, so there was no issue, no problems. This is all coming from all these PBC minions that are just attacking Ryan, attacking Golden Boy, but it’s all good. It’s all good. Ryan Garcia made this happen, Tank made this happen. We had a great fight. The best man won. My hat’s off to you. And again, Tank Davis, you’re a great fighter. Ryan Garcia, I have your back, Bernard has your back. We’re with you 1000 percent, and you will be back better than ever, stronger than ever, guaranteed.”

