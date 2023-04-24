Arrest warrant issued for Nate Diaz, KSI offers to replace him in fight with Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s next fight is now in at least some doubt, as the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for his scheduled opponent Nate Diaz on Monday on suspicion of second-degree battery.

Paul and Diaz are currently scheduled to fight on Aug. 5 in a DAZN pay-per-view main event.

Diaz, 38, a former UFC star, was involved in what’s being called a “large altercation” early last Saturday morning. Diaz had been in attendance at the Misfits Boxing event at XULA Convocation Center, where Diaz was ejected from the event for throwing a bottle.

Later that night, Diaz had a confrontation with YouTuber Rodney Petersen, and a video that made the rounds on social media appeared to show Diaz choking Peterson unconscious in the middle of a larger-scale brawl.

At last report, Diaz was not in custody.

Paul vs Diaz has not officially been canceled, but Paul’s social media rival KSI has offered to step in Diaz doesn’t make the fight:

Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May https://t.co/Yh93RwD2VU — ksi (@KSI) April 24, 2023

Paul accepted the offer in backhanded fashion:

Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed. https://t.co/Mz5TD5R9FV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 24, 2023

KSI, as he noted, is set to face 40-year-old “pro boxer” Joe Fournier in a May 13 Misfits Boxing main event in the United Kingdom.