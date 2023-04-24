 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arrest warrant issued for Nate Diaz, KSI offers to replace him in fight with Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is wanted on suspicion of second-degree battery in New Orleans, and KSI is offering to step in and fight Jake Paul in August.

By Scott Christ
/ new
KSI is offering to fight Jake Paul with Nate Diaz wanted in New Orleans
KSI is offering to fight Jake Paul with Nate Diaz wanted in New Orleans
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images, Francois Nel/Getty Images, Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jake Paul’s next fight is now in at least some doubt, as the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for his scheduled opponent Nate Diaz on Monday on suspicion of second-degree battery.

Paul and Diaz are currently scheduled to fight on Aug. 5 in a DAZN pay-per-view main event.

Diaz, 38, a former UFC star, was involved in what’s being called a “large altercation” early last Saturday morning. Diaz had been in attendance at the Misfits Boxing event at XULA Convocation Center, where Diaz was ejected from the event for throwing a bottle.

Later that night, Diaz had a confrontation with YouTuber Rodney Petersen, and a video that made the rounds on social media appeared to show Diaz choking Peterson unconscious in the middle of a larger-scale brawl.

At last report, Diaz was not in custody.

Paul vs Diaz has not officially been canceled, but Paul’s social media rival KSI has offered to step in Diaz doesn’t make the fight:

Paul accepted the offer in backhanded fashion:

KSI, as he noted, is set to face 40-year-old “pro boxer” Joe Fournier in a May 13 Misfits Boxing main event in the United Kingdom.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook