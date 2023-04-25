How good is Gervonta Davis right now? Where does Ryan Garcia go next? Boxing podcast for April 25, 2023

It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s podcast day! We’ve got little coming up this week, but a LOT to go over from last week!
- First Half: Gervonta Davis beat Ryan Garcia, and we got an actual, real world answer to a long-running question, so what did we learn? How good is Tank? How far can Ryan go? What’s in the future for both fighters? Plus a preview of the fight you’ve all been waiting for, William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda.
- Intermission: John needs your help regarding “whirly-ball.” (Not money, just using your great minds.)
- Second Half: Hey! Joe Cordina and Shavkat Rakhimov really had a hell of a fight, huh? Plus the chances of getting David Benavidez vs David Morrell Jr next, Gabriel Rosado’s potential Hollywood future, Elijah Garcia failing at being a social media #teen but succeeding at advancing his boxing career, the inevitability of Alen Babic’s first loss, and Misfits Boxing again failing to gain traction in the U.S.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
