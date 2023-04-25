Andy Ruiz Jr accused of domestic violence and sexual assault

TMZ News reported over the weekend that former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr’s ex-girlfriend has accused him of “sexually, physically, and psychologically” abusing her during their seven-year relationship.

Julia Lemus, who filed for and received a temporary restraining order earlier this month, claims Ruiz abused “both alcohol and illicit drugs” and began physically assaulting her after Ruiz’s 2019 upset victory over Anthony Joshua.

“He began grabbing me by my upper arms and physically yanking me in order to move me wherever he wanted me to go,” Lemus said in the docs. She added he also began to “jokingly” punch her in her arms and legs, leaving her with bruises.

The abuse escalated this year, from Ruiz shoving an unloaded and freshly purchased “AK-47” in her face to sexually assaulting her “on at least six occasions.”

Ruiz, in turn, denies the claims and alleges that Lemus was the abuser. He claims she stabbed him with a knife in February 2020, then later threatened Ruiz and one of his friends with a loaded gun two months later. Ruiz adds that Lemus recently stole “$250,000 worth of jewelry” from him, which he reported to the San Diego Police department.

Both parties submitted photos of their alleged injuries.

Ruiz has not fought since winning a decision over Luis Ortiz in September of last year. He was initially ordered to face Deontay Wilder in a WBC final eliminator, but has since emerged as a potential candidate to face Tyson Fury in July.