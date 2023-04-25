 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jared Anderson vs Zhan Kossobutskiy headlines July 1st ESPN card in Toledo

Zhan Kossobutskiy is ranked above Jared Anderson by the WBC

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Jared Anderson v George Arias Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Jared Anderson’s first ESPN main event will be a home game, as Mike Coppinger reports that “Big Baby” will face Zhan Kossobutskiy on July 1st in his native Toledo, Ohio.

Injury held the generally very busy Anderson (14-0, 14 KO) to just two fights in 2022, so a three-month turnaround is a nice return to form. He’s 17 days removed from his last bout, a three-round beatdown of fellow unbeaten George Arias on the Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino undercard.

Kazakhstan’s Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KO) didn’t turn pro until two months before his 29th birthday in 2017, and he hasn’t exactly been fast-tracked. He’s beaten a handful of familiar faces, including Kamil Sokolowski, Onoriode Ehwarieme, and Johann Duhaupas, but this is very much “put up or shut up” time if he wants to be a player in this stagnant heavyweight division.

We’ll keep you posted as the card comes together.

