Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos leads June 10th DAZN tripleheader

It turns out that Josh Warrington will not, in fact, return to action on June 10th in London. Matchroom Boxing announced today that Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos will headline what’s now a tripleheader, which includes both the previously revealed Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney fight and Nina Hughes vs Shannon Courtenay.

No word as to why Warrington’s not involved, though Jazza Dickens claims the former IBF champ ducked him.

Edwards (19-0, 4 KO) was teed up to fight Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in a unification, but that fell through when Rodriguez broke his jaw against Cristian Gonzalez a few weeks back. Eddie Hearn claimed he’d go back to trying to pit Edwards against Julio Cesar Martinez in the meantime, though with “Rey” busy on next week’s Canelo vs Ryder card, it makes sense that he’d look to keep Edwards active.

Chile’s Campos (15-0, 4 KO) sits at no. 7 in the IBF rankings. It’s not entirely clear how he earned that spot, as he’s yet to score any sort of marquee victory and hasn’t claimed any of the sanctioning body’s various international trinkets.

“Campos has been calling for a fight with me for a couple years now since I’ve been champion which is strange to me,” said Edwards. “So, now I’m gonna cook him like sweet chilli and send him back packing with his tail between his legs, the little muppet!”

Hughes (5-0, 2 KO) beat Jamie Mitchell in November to claim the WBA bantamweight belt, which Mitchell won in 2021 by beating Courtenay (8-2, 3 KO) after the latter missed weight. It’s worth noting that Courtenay came in two pounds heavy against Mitchell and last December’s win over Gemma Ruegg was at featherweight, so expect some drama on the scales.

The undercard includes two British final eliminators, one pitting Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KO) agaisnt former title challenger David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KO) at cruiserweight and the other between super featherweights Youssef Khomari (15-1-1 6 KO) and Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KO). Johnny Fisher (8-0, 7 KO), Romford’s second-favorite son behind Garth Marenghi, will also be in action alongside Shannon Ryan (4-0, 0 KO).