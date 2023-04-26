Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia reportedly does over 1.2 million buys on PPV

There were high hopes for the promotion of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, who were expected to bring their respective fan bases together for a massive pay-per-view event, and it appears that was exactly the case as the fight turned out to be huge success. Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal reports that show did north of 1.2 million buys.

That number is expected to generate roughly $102 million in PPV revenue on top of a reported $22.8 million dollar gate, which also doesn’t take into account sponsorship, merchandise, etc.

.@Showtime sold more than 1.2 million PPV units for Saturday's #DavisGarcia super fight @TMobileArena, where the gate was $22.8 million, per sources, in what appears to be a big commercial success.



That's likely to come in as the fifth best gate in Nevada fighting history. pic.twitter.com/NRF2B3OoOK — Adam Stern (@A_S12) April 26, 2023

Davis and Garcia had a social media rift that had gone on for years, and eventually fueled itself into the two boxers meeting for a 136lb prizefight. There weren’t any major world titles on the line, but two of the sports biggest stars were more than sufficient to bring out the stars, and get the public to open their wallets.

As for the fight itself, Davis proved his superiority by knocking Garcia out in the seventh round with a well placed liver shot. And given the numbers we’ve seen, there’s no question that Davis is easily one of the top, if not the top draw in all of boxing.