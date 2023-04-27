Heavyweight Martin Bakole says he’s ready to take over the heavyweight division as he attempts to land a significant fight. Unfortunately, Bakole says many of these top fighters are scared of him, including Dillian Whyte whom he had a recent altercation with.

Bakole says Whyte, in particular, is hiding from a match and instead only offering insults and arguments, whereas he believes Whyte should instead just sign a contract to fight. But Whyte isn’t the only person Bakole says is avoiding him, as he points out Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois, and Deontay Wilder.

“I know I can stop all these guys. I can box, I can punch, everything is perfect. It is time for me to take over the division. They are avoiding me, they are scared. “I stopped Usyk with a body shot in sparring, I broke Daniel Dubois’ nose in sparring. I stopped him twice. I think that’s the reason they are avoiding me.”

If Bakole can’t manage a fight against Whyte, his promoter Ben Shalom has expressed interest in pursuing a Wilder fight with Bakole holding the #2 position in the WBA while Wilder has the #1.

And while it’s certainly possible Bakole doesn’t manage to land any of these specific fights he’s calling for in the short term, he may find himself in the kind of match he desires before long.