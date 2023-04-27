Nate Diaz surrenders to authorities in New Orleans following arrest warrant, out on bond

Nate Diaz surrendered to police in New Orleans on Thursday and was booked into custody on a charge of felony second-degree battery, and was allowed to post bond for release with no travel restrictions.

A warrant for Diaz’s arrest was issued earlier this week due to an incident that happened last weekend after the Misfits Boxing event in the city. Diaz had been ejected from the building at the event, and later a video went wide on social media showing Diaz in the middle of a street melee, where he appeared to choke YouTuber Rodney Petersen unconscious.

At the moment, Diaz, the 38-year-old former UFC star, is slated to face Jake Paul in an August 5 boxing match on DAZN pay-per-view.

The two are scheduled to have their first press conference on May 9 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

Paul’s social media rival KSI has offered to potentially step in and fight Jake in August. At the moment, KSI has a scheduled May 13 fight with Joe Fournier, which will go ahead, and it seems unlikely that KSI would actually step in to replace Diaz, even if Paul needs an opponent, and even if he gets through the Fournier bout without any issue.