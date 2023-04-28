 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Eubank Jr admits to pressure in Liam Smith rematch, says career on the line

Chris Eubank Jr knows he can no longer afford to overlook Liam Smith after getting pummeled the first time around.

Chris Eubank Jr says he’s taking this second fight with Liam Smith much more seriously than the first.
With Chris Eubank Jr set for a June 17 rematch against Liam Smith, against whom he was stopped in the fourth round of their first meeting, he tells the world he’ll be more more dialed-in this time around.

During the latest instance of The Gloves Are Off, Eubank says it’s ‘interesting’ to sit across from a man who you’re about to fight, particularly when that person has already bested you, but that he’s both focused and determined to change his fortune.

“This is a rematch, a very serious fight for me now, I cannot afford any mistakes, so I’m ready for the challenge.

“I may have, not underestimated him, but there wasn’t as much pressure on me in the last fight. Now on the flip side all the pressure is on me, I have to go out there and perform, my career is on the line.”

Eubank would continue by saying he’s in a unique position in his career now given the pressure on him to perform here, and is curious as to how that’ll affect his preparation, although he obviously expects it to give him more of an edge.

But even despite Eubank suggesting his career is on the line in this fight, he isn’t going to go so far as to say that he’ll retire should he lose this bout. As he sees it, a fighter fights, and he’ll continue on for as long as his body can manage.

