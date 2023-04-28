Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster headlines June 9th ShoBox tripleheader in Verona

Bisitors to the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s 2023 induction ceremony will have the chance to enjoy some live action less than 20 minutes from the venue, as Ali Izmailov is set to face Charles Foster atop a June 9th ShoBox tripleheader at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Light heavyweight Izmailov (10-0, 7 KO) has long been one of Dmitry Salita’s most prized fighters, and though he missed out on a planned clash with Radivoje Kalajdzic last October, he faces what looks to be a stiff test in amateur standout Foster (22-0, 12 KO). Both men are in their 30’s and due for a step up in class, so this matchup solves the problem nicely.

“I want to fight the very best to show the boxing world who I am,” Izmailov said. “I look forward to a great training camp with my trainer John David Jackson in Florida and a statement-making performance on June 9.”

“Thanks to SHOBOX for bringing me back after five long years,” Foster said. “I have been here before. I’ve fought an undefeated fighter already on SHOBOX. I know what it takes. Last time, I won in good fashion. I know Ali is a good fighter. He’s a tough competitor with a good corner in John David Jackson. I have been with my team since I was 14 years old. This fight will put me right back where I was before the pandemic.”

In the middle of the broadcast sits Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KO) vs Juan Carrillo (10-0, 8 KO) at light heavyweight. Vansiclen competed in the 2015 Olympic trials, but in a rare twist of fate, it’s actually Unheralded Colombian Puncher Carrillo who boasts the better pedigree, having amassed an impressive amateur record and reached the second round of Rio 2016 before falling to Mathieu Bauderlique.

“This is a great opportunity to display my talent to the boxing world,” said Vansiclen, who goes by the nickname “Good Vibes.” “My previous bouts have prepared me for this fight, as we have faced some tough competition. This fight is in line with that. My keys to victory will be to fight hard and smart and let the vibes come out.”

“This is my chance to prove to everyone watching, as well as my promoter DiBella Entertainment and my management team, Felipe Gomez and Juan Gonzalez, that I am ready to take my career to the next level and beyond,” Carrillo said. “I have been working hard to go all the way to the top. A win against Richard Vansiclen legitimizes my skills as a serious prospect. I want to climb up in the rankings and fight tougher opponents to earn a shot at a title.”

Series veteran Mykquan Williams (19-0-1, 8 KO) opens the show against our old pal Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (25-2, 15 KO), best known for his one-sided losses to Josh Taylor and Robert Easter Jr.

“I am excited to be back fighting on SHOBOX,” Williams said. “I think this is a very good fight for me. It’s definitely a step-up in competition. Ryan Martin has fought tough opposition, so I know he has experience. I want to thank DiBella Entertainment and Salita Promotions for the opportunity. Everything is running smooth in training camp, and I am looking forward to putting on a great performance.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to update the boxing world on who I am,” Martin said. “This is do-or-die, and I’ve faced death in the eye already and that isn’t for me. The Blue-Chip Express is on a mission to the top, and we haven’t seen our best yet. There is no such thing as tough, or tougher. It’s just who wants it more.”