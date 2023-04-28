Natasha Jonas, Mark Heffron vs Zak Chelli join Smith vs Eubank 2

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall won’t be the only unified women’s title fight on BOXXER’s June 17th Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 show, as Natasha Jonas is set to defend her super welterweight titles against TBA.

Yeah, not quite as compelling as the super middleweights.

Despite weighing in more than four pounds under the limit each time, Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KO) has snagged a 154-pound belt in each of her last three appearances. She started with a two-round demolition of Chris Namus for the vacant WBO title, then dispatched WBC champ Patricia Berghult and IBF titlist Marie Eve-Dicaire in the span of just over two months.

Honestly, I can forgive her a stay-busy bout, especially since an undisputed title fight is presumably on the table after old rival Terri Harper fights Cecilia Braekhus on May 20th.

Also on tap is a good-looking British super middleweight title fight between reigning champ Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KO) and challenger Zak Chelli (13-1-1, 6 KO). Heffron is 4-0 with four knockouts since falling in his rematch with Denzel Bentley, including a fifth-round finish of Lennox Clarke last July for the belt, while Chelli is coming off a one-sided upset of Anthony Sims in February.