Zepeda vs Arboleda: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

By Scott Christ
/ new
Golden Boy Promotions

William Zepeda takes on Jaime Arboleda in a Golden Boy main event on DAZN this evening, which isn’t the main event we hoped to have this week, but it’s the main event we’ve got. C’est la vie and all that.

We’ll be here starting at 8 pm ET with live updates, highlights, results, and more in the stream just below. John Hansen is on-site for us in Arlington, too, so there may be some early updates from him for the prelims fights, which are not streaming anywhere.

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KO) vs Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
  • Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KO) vs Victor Morales Jr (17-0-1, 8 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KO) vs Estevan Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • David Stevens (12-0, 9 KO) vs Marco Antonio Periban (26-6-1, 17 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

