Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua may have come out on top in his fight against Jermaine Franklin over the weekend, but he didn’t exactly wow the boxing world with his performance. And while Joshua’s win may have presumably put him in a position to try to get back into talks to face Tyson Fury again, Dillian Whyte says Joshua shouldn’t even bother and just make a rematch against him.

“I don’t know why they are wasting their time. There is someone here who is willing to fight and ready to go, but for some reason Joshua seems to, and I don’t know if it’s a tactic of his, brush it under the carpet. If he’s [Fury] being offered unified heavyweight champion and not taking it, what is Joshua going to offer him to take the fight? Nothing. He’s obviously seeing Joshua as way beneath him, the fight isn’t going to happen.”

Whyte continues on by saying he doesn’t understand why Joshua seemingly brushes the idea of fighting him again aside while in pursuit of a man who he believes won’t negotiate in good faith.

“I don’t know if he just doesn’t want to fight me or what, because he knows what my mindset is, I’ll come to fight and I carry power in both hands.”

And responding directly to Joshua’s latest performance, Whyte says Joshua didn’t look anything spectacular and believes he showed more in his own fight against Franklin and doesn’t quite understand why he gets more criticism than Joshua.

Whyte finishes by saying he’s not sure whether or not Joshua just doesn’t have the same hunger as he has in the past, but if he’s down for a real scrap there’s an easy one to be made.