David Morrell Jr vs Sena Agbeko leads Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard

The four-fight pay-per-view lineup for Gervonta Davis’ April 22nd megafight against Ryan Garcia is official, and it’s, well, not exactly $84.99-quality.

The co-feature sees secondary WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KO) make his first title defense of 2023 against ShoBox regular Sena Agbeko (27-2, 21 KO). This will be Morrell’s first fight since ending Aidos Yerbossinuly’s career in November, so I don’t blame them for not jumping into a big fight before seeing how he deals with any lingering trauma, but even Agbeko’s upset of Isiah Steen last October can’t make him a credible opponent for someone who’s been bandied about as a potential foe for David Benavidez.

Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KO), who narrowly escaped a near-certain beating from “Zurdo” Ramirez a couple weeks back when the latter blew up the scale, instead gets a very probable beating from old foe Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KO). “Bek the Bully” is 4-0 since Rosado blew him away in what’s still one of the wilder upsets in recent memory, though I’d rate each of those four well beneath Rosado.

In the opener, middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KO) takes a step back in class against Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KO). Salgado generally fights at 154 and followed a split draw against Bryan Perrella with a decision loss to Joey Spencer, so he’s not exactly the logical follow-up for Garcia’s impressive beating of Amilcar Vidal.

Frankly, all three of these are less interesting than an unconfirmed report I saw that Charles Martin would face “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan on the free Prelims. Just absolutely weak stuff all around.