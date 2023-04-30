How to watch Canelo vs Ryder and more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for May 2-6, 2023

Tuesday, May 2

ESPN+, Noon ET, “Top Rank Boxing Press Conference.” It’s listed there! No details.

FITE, 8:00 pm ET, Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing. They’re back! Listen, they’re giving this a real go, and also, this one’s free! No PPV, no FITE+, and it appears they’re bringing in a comedian as well as a musical performer.

Wednesday, May 3

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Ryder press conference. Being entirely honest, I just don’t expect any real fight week interest in this one, but we’ll have the quotes and video and stuff as soon as things are over. No live post, though.

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Fernando Molina vs Kevin Piedrahita. ProBox is back again! John will be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, May 4

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Ryder undercard press conference.

Friday, May 5

ESPN+, 2:30 pm ET, Mauro Forte vs Francesco Grandelli.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Ryder weigh-in. We will have a live post for this, since the weigh-in actually affects the fights happening or not or any potential wrinkles and whatnot. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, May 6

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien. We’ll see if this Boxxer card gets picked up anywhere legal for U.S. viewers, plenty of potential landing spots. Even if it does, honestly, this is not a very interesting main event, and while it’s true that Buatsi will be on Sky and not an app in the UK, promotionally-speaking, he was probably far better off with Matchroom in the light heavyweight division. But we all make our choices and we’ll see what happens. This is a “maybe” coverage, in all honesty, even if it does get added on ESPN+, FITE, DAZN, ProBox, whatever. It’s just not that good a show and we’re going to have a long night.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Ryder prelims. Some prospects, as usual. Honestly, not even as strong as the average “Before the Bell” show from Matchroom, just because it’s in Mexico and would involve a lot of travel expenses to put the normal rotation of fighters on this portion. But we’ll be around, and honestly, when are the prelims ever good? Maybe there will be some action. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder. Is it the biggest Canelo fight? No. Is it the best Canelo matchup? Again, no. Why lie? If you’re reading this site you’re probably smart enough to get what this is and what it isn’t. Canelo returns to Mexico for his first fight in his home country since he smoked Kermit Cintron in Nov. 2011, and for the fans in Mexico, this is a huge event, because stars like Canelo just don’t fight in the country once they’re this big. It just doesn’t happen anymore. On that end of things, this is a special event. And it’s a huge fight for Ryder, who can be counted on to bring his best effort, and I’m guessing Canelo wants to look great back home. Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronal Batista, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Stevie Spark (could be a good one), and a comebacking Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks round out the PPV card. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.