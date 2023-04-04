Anthony Joshua return review, Robeisy Ramirez, fights for Shakur Stevenson and Bam Rodriguez, more: Boxing podcast for April 4, 2023

It’s Tuesday! That means it’s podcast day!
- First Half: It’s a big, busy week coming in boxing! Or at least busy! But hey there are some good names returning, including Shakur Stevenson, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, and Sebastian Fundora, plus ShoBox AND ProBox AND Golden Boy Thursday! Who booked a week this busy? Not me!
- Intermission: Elton John once said that country music is “the white man’s blues,” and he had a good point, but whose blues are “bro country”?
- Second Half: Anthony Joshua and Robeisy Ramirez both returned, they both won, but did either man really impress, and what concerns are there about them going forward? None? A lot? Who’s to say! (Us, in this context.) Plus a bit of boxing news!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
