Eddie Hearn: Canelo Alvarez has easier fight with David Benavidez than Dmitry Bivol, but wants Bivol rematch

Promoter Eddie Hearn spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about Canelo Alvarez’s future, and specifically whether or not we could see Canelo take on David Benavidez, who is coming off of a big March 25 win over Caleb Plant.

Hearn said that fight can happen, but once again laid out Canelo’s strong desire — even need — to rematch Dmitry Bivol, who defeated Alvarez in May 2022.

Hearn also said that the rematch, which seems likely for September, would be at 175 lbs, if anyone is still wondering about Bivol possibly going down to 168.

“In terms of what I’ve been asked to do, which has been in his head for nearly a year, (it’s) rematch Dmitry Bivol. He will not be happy until he gets a chance to avenge that defeat,” Hearn said.

“I said the other day David Benavidez at 168 — and some people will say, ‘Shut up, Eddie, you’re talking rubbish,’ but the general man with a smart head will agree — Dmitry Bivol at 175 is a tougher fight for Canelo than David Benavidez at 168. It just is!

“Benavidez, great fight, they’re both tremendous. But Eddy Reynoso and Saul just are desperate to fight Dmitry Bivol and try to avenge that defeat at 175. After that, I’ve heard that Benavidez has signed a deal with PBC where he has to fight (Jermall) Charlo, David Morrell, and someone else, like a three-fight deal. But open to starting those conversations.

“But my instructions from Saul and Eddy Reynoso is, ‘John Ryder, which is (the) mandatory, coming back from injury, and then Dmitry Bivol in September.’ After that — this guy’s a beast, he will fight absolutely anyone.”

Hearn also said that it’s laughable, or would be to Canelo, to believe that the Mexican superstar is trying to avoid Benavidez.

“If I said to Canelo Alvarez, ‘Some people think you don’t want to fight David Benavidez,’ he would literally fall on the floor laughing. He has zero fear of fighting anyone,” Hearn said.

“But in his head at the moment, I don’t think he can sleep properly until he gets a chance to avenge that defeat. The Mayweather defeat hurt him, but he was, like, what? 22 or something like that when he fought him.

“He’s absolutely certain he can beat (Bivol). And he goes into that fight as a massive underdog, by the way, that’s the mad thing. But after Bivol, 100 percent, he’ll fight Benavidez, and it’ll be a great fight, huge fight.”