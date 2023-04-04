Amir Khan suspended two years for failed drug test

If Amir Khan does elect to lace up the gloves again, it won’t be anytime soon. UK Anti-Doping has officially suspended “King” for two years (backdated) after one of the tests for his February 2022 loss to Kell Brook revealed trace amounts of ostarine.

Though an independent panel ruled that the ingestion was not intentional, which precludes a maximum sentence, Khan (34-6, 21 KO) still received a ban under UKAD’s “strict liability” standard.

Khan is adamant that he never knowingly took a banned substance, though he does take responsibility for it being in his system. He even points out how poorly he performed against Brook, but as we’ve seen, that’s not necessarily exonerating.

I don’t have near enough information to speculate as to how this happened, but I will say that Khan is handling it well. “I’m innocent, but it’s my job to make sure stuff like this doesn’t end up in my system” is a far more sympathetic stance than whatever the hell Conor Benn is trying to do.