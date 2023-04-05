ProBox TV - Sanchez vs Duran: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ProBox TV are back tonight from Mexico City, with Carlos “Tiburon” Sanchez facing unbeaten Alexander Duran in a 10-round junior welterweight main event.

John Hansen will be here for the coverage and commentary starting at 9 pm ET.

Sanchez (23-1, 19 KO) lost a TKO-3 to Pedro Campa in early 2022 in Juarez, but is coming off of a seventh round knockout win over Elvis Torres last October. Most of the 27-year-old Sanchez’s fights have been in Tijuana.

Duran (21-0, 7 KO) is a 30-year-old southpaw from Panama looking to raise his profile a bit in his first fight outside of his home country. He beat Adrian Estrella over a 12-round distance in late 2018, but has had just one fight since 2019, a decision win a little less than a year ago over Edwin Bennett.

Also on the card: