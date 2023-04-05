As undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney readies himself to defend all of his belts against Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20, he tells Sky Sports that he’s fully anticipating a dominant performance on his behalf where he truly demonstrates his superiority over the challenger.

Lomachenko may be well-regarded for elite level skills as a technician, but Haney fully intends to show that he’s even better than Lomachenko in all the areas where Lomachenko is typically credited.

“Everything I bring to the table - a lot of skill, a lot of discipline, a lot of great IQ, a lot of the things he has done to guys and been better than them at - I will be better than him at,” Haney said.

Haney also says he’ll only perform that much better going up against fighters that will bring the best out of him, and that he’ll be prepared to do whatever it takes to leave no doubt about who’s the better fighter in the ring.

“You’ll see me being victorious by any means necessary, me being dominant, me being skillful, me showcasing things you haven’t seen yet in my arsenal, me just dismantling a southpaw.”

The champion reasons that even if he still has some doubters at this point, he’ll surely get all the credit due to come his way after handling business against Lomachenko next month, with an undeniable showing.