WIth Shakur Stevenson set to take on Shuichiro Yoshino in a WBC lightweight eliminator bout this Saturday, Top Rank releases an inside look at Stevenson in camp, with Stevenson talking about this fight and reflecting on his last fight against Robson Conceicao.

“It’s a sparring day. Oatmeal is good carbs,” Stevenson said. “When you putting in a lot of work like me, you can eat whatever you want. Training camp ain’t gotta be what the other fighters eat. I eat how I wanna eat, feel me, because I’m putting in a lot of work in and I’m gonna come in on weight and everything is going to be A-okay.”

Those comments might sound a bit ironic to you out there because, you know, Stevenson just missed weight for the Conceicao bout, but he says he’s not making any excuses.

“Now I feel a lot more comfortable. In my last fight, I didn’t feel as if I was as focused as I am now. I feel like that was mainly the real fact that it was my fault, I can’t blame nobody else for me not making weight.”

In any event, we then get a glimpse of Stevenson in camp with some commentary from those in his team, including his trainer and grandfather, Wali Moses, who says Stevenson is just going through a natural growth progression.

