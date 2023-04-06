Golden Boy Fight Night is back this evening from its usual haunt, the Fantasy Springs in Indio, Calif., with Angel Acosta facing Angelino Cordova in what looks like a good flyweight main event.
There will be four undercard fights, three set for four rounds and one for six, with the main event a 10-rounder, so this should be a breezy, easy-to-watch show on a Thursday evening. I say “should be” because it’s boxing so you never know if we’ll need a half-hour for them to promote Davis vs Garcia on this card very few people are watching.
Anyway, the show starts at 9 pm ET on DAZN and streaming live on YouTube, and we’ll be here!
Main Card (DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET)
- Angel Acosta (23-3, 22 KO) vs Angelino Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
- Jorge Chavez (5-0, 4 KO) vs Alberto Nieves (4-2-1, 2 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- Grant Flores (1-0, 1 KO) vs Terrance Jarmon (3-3, 1 KO), junior middleweights, 4 rounds
- Daniel Garcia (4-0, 3 KO) vs Aldimar Silva (22-22, 14 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds
- Leonardo Sanchez (3-0, 2 KO) vs Mychaquell Shields (0-1, 0 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds
