Vasiliy Lomachenko spent some time chatting with media members about his upcoming chance to become undisputed champion against Devin Haney, but in this segment discusses how he’s been able to maintain his confidence despite the couple of losses on his record. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Lomachenko on it was tough accepting his professional losses considering how much he won as an amateur

“No. When I (became) a pro I lost in the second fight so I don’t have the time to be thinking about this. But after this loss, sure, after first loss as a professional I think everything can happen in the ring.

“Look, in my mind I didn’t lose any fight in professional boxing — in my mind. So that’s why I sleep very well...In my mind (I’m still undefeated). If you understand boxing you saw a situation about Salido, from weigh-in to finish. Then his hand goes up. During the fight, how many low blows was (there)? And I think I didn’t lose on the points.

“I said before, the same situation with Lopez, the same situation. I didn’t feel I lost this fight.”

On if he would be intrigued to rematch Teofimo Lopez again should he beat Haney

“Yeah, it’s very interesting. But what weight? Everybody knows he can’t make 135, and 135 everybody knows is not my weight class. And I can’t (go to) 140. After that you ask me about (fighting) Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. So, sorry.”

On if he’d be willing to face Naoya Inoue at 126

“Maybe. I forget how to make weight so I need to try to make 126. But it’s always interesting fighting with top fighters close to our weight class. (I’ve seen him fight) and he has the power and he’s a top fighter, he’s a world champion. And it’s always interesting to watch the fighters who love, who respect, who understand boxing.”