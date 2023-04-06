Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young rescheduled for May 27th DAZN main event

Here’s a bit of evidence to suggest that we might actually see Terence Crawford fight Errol Spence Jr in the near future: Golden Boy has announced that Alexis Rocha, whom the WBO recently ordered “Bud” to face, will meet Anthony Young atop a May 27th DAZN show in Indio.

Rocha (22-1, 14 KO) and Young (24-2, 8 KO) were originally scheduled to meet on January 28th before “Juice” injured his nose just days ahead of fight night, leaving Rocha to brutalize late replacement George Ashie. This was not a matchup that needed revisiting; Young’s 2019 finish of Sadam Ali is an islet of glory in the sea of mediocrity that is his pro career. He’s substantially less interesting than people Rocha’s already beaten and serves no purpose other than to keep the 25-year-old “Lex” busy.

It’s definitely the lesser of two DAZN main events that day, as Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood are set to duke it out a few hours prior. At least this one’s not running head-to-head with two other shows.

Yet.

“I’m back in the ring on May 27 and I’m looking forward to staying busy,” said Alexis Rocha. “I can’t wait to put on another great performance for all those in Southern California who make the trip to Fantasy Springs, but also for all of my fans who tune in on DAZN. Anthony Young is familiar to me because I was preparing to face him in my last fight before he was injured. I’ll be ready for this fight and my focus is to end this early with another big knockout for my fans.”

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to perform on this platform,” said Anthony Young. “With the strength of Allah we are going to shock the world twice!”