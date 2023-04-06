William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda set as new May 29th DAZN main event

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Eimantas Stanionis may be on the backburner once again, but Golden Boy still intends to offer some Arlington action on May 29th. Dan Rafael reports that lightweight contender William Zepeda will face Jaime Arboleda in the new DAZN main event.

I’d wager this isn’t what most were hoping for after seeing Zepeda (27-0, 23 KO) thoroughly outclass JoJo Diaz last October. Arboleda (19-2, 14 KO) is a career super featherweight whose biggest win saw him get off the canvas to win a split decision over Jayson Velez, after which he had the rare honor of getting stopped by Chris Colbert. Not exactly a marquee opponent for someone in two sanctioning bodies’ top fives.

In Golden Boy’s defense, this was apparently supposed to be part of the Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis undercard before they found themselves in desperate need of a new headliner. It’s still a bad fight on its own merits; there’s no shortage of competent lightweights out there, so I’m not sure why they felt the need to call up a fragile 130-pounder.