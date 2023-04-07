 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ShoBox - Bunch vs Flores: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Shinard Bunch faces Bryan Flores in tonight’s ShoBox main event, plus two more fights!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Shinard Bunch faces Bryan Flores in tonight's ShoBox main event
ShoBox: The New Generation is back tonight from Cache Creek Casino in Brooks, Calif., with a bunch of East Coast guys featured, which seems weird, but then I am not a boxing promoter.

Shinard Bunch will face Bryan Flores in a solid-looking 140 lb main event, plus two more fights on the bill, both at 154 lbs. The combined record of tonight’s six fighters is so crazy, it’s a lot of wins, very few losses, and some draws.

John Hansen will be on the call for us tonight starting from 10 pm ET, with the fights of course airing on Showtime. Live updates, results, and highlights in this stream:

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Shinard Bunch (20-1-1, 16 KO) vs Bryan Flores (23-0-1, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Jahyae Brown (13-0, 9 KO) vs Guido Schramm (15-1-1, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Raul Garcia (12-0, 10 KO) vs Robert Terry (9-0, 3 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

