Kenshiro Teraji vs Olascuaga: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Kenshiro Teraji will make his return to the ring today in Tokyo, defending his two 108 lb titles against late notice opponent Anthony Olascuaga.

The stream will go live on ESPN+ at 3 am ET, and we’ve got a solid undercard here, too, with Takuma Inoue facing Liborio Solis for the vacant WBA bantamweigh title, Reiya Abe vs Kiko Martinez in an IBF featherweight eliminator, Tenshin Nasukawa’s pro boxing debut, and more.

We’ll be here from the jump with live updates, results, and hopefully some highlights and whatnot for you in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 3:00 am ET)

Note: We’re not sure the undercard order or what fights may not air, so we’re just listing them all for now.