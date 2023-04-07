Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe spent some time talking to Fight Hype about Gervonta Davis’ upcoming fight with Ryan Garcia during their recent media session and explains why he thinks Garcia will prove to be in over his head once the bell rings. Check out some excerpts of what he had to say below.

Ellerbe on if Garcia should spend more time in the gym preparing than promoting the fight against Tank

“Well, Ryan Garcia, he knows what he’s up against. And trust and believe he’s very, very concerned about what’s going to happen on the 22nd of April. Again, expecting the knockout, and you know who that’s gonna be.”

On Garcia releasing videos on social media showcasing his power

“All that’s cap. Anybody can see through that. You know what it is. Take nothing away from him, he’s a good ass fighter and he’s gonna come and bring it. He getting knocked out, but he’s gonna bring it.”

On what he thinks is underrated about Garcia

“I think a lot is underrated about him. He was a very, very good amateur, they’ve done a very good job at moving him as a pro. He’s tall, rangy, got a good hook. Defense is suspect, but he’s a very good fighter.”

On if Tank’s experience will carry him through this fight against Garcia

“Most definitely. Experience always plays a big factor in everything. But the most important thing, he’s a complete fighter, and he’s only one of a couple in the entire sport. Tank can box, he can bang, he got a chin, and we already know he can punch with either hand and it’s like lights out. Those things sum up for him to be a complete fighter and ultimately when you’re a complete fighter and you have a great team behind you, ain’t no stopping you.

“Tank is very, very seasoned, especially for his age. Because, again, his IQ is off the charts. He’s always one or two steps ahead. One of the things he’s the best at is setting traps. Out of all the fighters out there, him and Canelo are the best at setting traps.

“People think Tank can just punch but he’s a tremendous boxer. The general public just hasn’t had a chance to see that. You talk to any of the coaches who been at the top of the game, pro and amateur level, they’ll tell you what time it is — and they all say the same thing.”