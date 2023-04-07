Diego De La Hoya and Marlen Esparza join Zepeda vs Arboleda on April 29th

Less than a day after news broke that William Zepeda will face Jaime Arboleda in DAZN’s new April 29th main event, Golden Boy has officially announced the Arlington show and unveiled the undercard.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to showcase my talents to all my Texas fans,” said William Zepeda. “You don’t want to miss April 29th, get ready to see who ‘El Camarón’ is live!”

“I can’t predict the outcome of a fight, but one thing’s for sure: I’m stepping into that ring with everything I’ve got,” said Jaime Arboleda. “I am ready to give it my all and leave it all in the ring. Bring it on.”

The co-feature sees Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KO) attempt to step back onto the world stage against undefeated Victor Morales (17-0-1, 8 KO). De La Hoya, now nearly four years removed from his knockout loss to Ronny Rios, missed all of 2020 and 2021 before picking up a pair of get-well wins in 2022. Morales is coming off a split decision win over the 15-27-5 Diuhl Olguin, so he needs to look good here if he wants to retain prospect status.

In the evening’s lone title fight, WBC/WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KO) looks to further unify against WBO champ Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KO). Alaniz fights outside her native Argentina for the first time and rides a three-fight knockout streak into her bout with Esparza, winner of six straight since falling to Seniesa Estrada.

Also on the broadcast, welterweight prospect Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KO) takes on Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KO), whom I genuinely did not know was still fighting. Speaking of “did not know was still fighting,” our old pal Marco Antonio Periban (26-6-1, 17 KO) returns to the ring against David Stevens (12-0, 9 KO).

Caleb Zuniga (1-0, 0 KO) fights TBA in the opener.