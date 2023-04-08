 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stevenson vs Yoshino: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino headlines tonight on ESPN in a WBC eliminator.

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson moves up to the lightweight division tonight, facing Shuichiro Yoshino in a 12-round WBC eliminator in an ESPN main event.

All fights will stream on ESPN+, and the main card trio of bouts will also air on ESPN regular at 10 pm ET.

We’ll be here from 7 pm ET when the prelims start, and will have live updates, results, and highlights in this stream, plus round-by-round for the main card bouts:

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KO) vs Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KO) vs Roy Barringer (9-3, 6 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KO) vs Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Kelvin Davis (7-0, 5 KO) vs Nelson Morales (3-4, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Antoine Cobb (1-0-2, 1 KO) vs Jaylan Phillips (1-2-2, 1 KO), third fight, junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KO) vs Shichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KO) vs George Arias (18-0, 7 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KO) vs Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

