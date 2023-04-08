Stevenson vs Yoshino: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Shakur Stevenson moves up to the lightweight division tonight, facing Shuichiro Yoshino in a 12-round WBC eliminator in an ESPN main event.

All fights will stream on ESPN+, and the main card trio of bouts will also air on ESPN regular at 10 pm ET.

We’ll be here from 7 pm ET when the prelims start, and will have live updates, results, and highlights in this stream, plus round-by-round for the main card bouts:

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KO) vs Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KO) vs Roy Barringer (9-3, 6 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KO) vs Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Kelvin Davis (7-0, 5 KO) vs Nelson Morales (3-4, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Antoine Cobb (1-0-2, 1 KO) vs Jaylan Phillips (1-2-2, 1 KO), third fight, junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)