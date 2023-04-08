Bam Rodriguez vs Gonzalez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez returns to action tonight, moving down to flyweight to face Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO title in San Antonio, Rodriguez’s hometown.
John Hansen will be here on the call for us, with the main card beginning at 8 pm ET on DAZN. He’ll have updates, highlights, and results for those four bouts, plus round-by-round for the two world title fights:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)
- Israil Madrimov (8-0-1, 6 KO) vs Raphael Igbokwe (16-3, 7 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Marc Castro (9-0, 6 KO) vs Ricardo Lopez (16-6-3, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Khalil Coe (4-0-1, 2 KO) vs Jimmy Quiter (6-1-1, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Jesus Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) vs Jose Lopez (4-2-1, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KO) vs Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO title
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KO) vs Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KO), junior featherweights, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF titles
- Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KO) vs Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds
- Thomas Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KO) vs Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
