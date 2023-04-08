 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bam Rodriguez vs Gonzalez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Cristian Gonzalez for the WBO flyweight title tonight on DAZN!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Cristian Gonzalez for the WBO flyweight title
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Cristian Gonzalez for the WBO flyweight title
Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez returns to action tonight, moving down to flyweight to face Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO title in San Antonio, Rodriguez’s hometown.

John Hansen will be here on the call for us, with the main card beginning at 8 pm ET on DAZN. He’ll have updates, highlights, and results for those four bouts, plus round-by-round for the two world title fights:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)

  • Israil Madrimov (8-0-1, 6 KO) vs Raphael Igbokwe (16-3, 7 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Marc Castro (9-0, 6 KO) vs Ricardo Lopez (16-6-3, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Khalil Coe (4-0-1, 2 KO) vs Jimmy Quiter (6-1-1, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Jesus Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) vs Jose Lopez (4-2-1, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KO) vs Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KO) vs Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KO), junior featherweights, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF titles
  • Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KO) vs Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds
  • Thomas Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KO) vs Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook