Bam Rodriguez vs Gonzalez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez returns to action tonight, moving down to flyweight to face Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO title in San Antonio, Rodriguez’s hometown.

John Hansen will be here on the call for us, with the main card beginning at 8 pm ET on DAZN. He’ll have updates, highlights, and results for those four bouts, plus round-by-round for the two world title fights:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)

Israil Madrimov (8-0-1, 6 KO) vs Raphael Igbokwe (16-3, 7 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Marc Castro (9-0, 6 KO) vs Ricardo Lopez (16-6-3, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Khalil Coe (4-0-1, 2 KO) vs Jimmy Quiter (6-1-1, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Jesus Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) vs Jose Lopez (4-2-1, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)