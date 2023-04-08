Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley set for June 24 on DAZN

Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga will make his Matchroom and DAZN debut on June 24, facing Jason Quigley in a main event from Hulu Theater in New York.

The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KO) signed with Matchroom after parting ways with Top Rank, and was fielding offers from various promoters, including Golden Boy.

Though the buzz on him died off a bit after his first round stoppage streak came to a close, he still has a lot of star potential as a Puerto Rican fighter, a New Yorker, and a guy with a natural charisma.

And as much as was made of Berlanga wanting bigger fights than Top Rank felt he was ready for, this fight with Quigley is pretty much about the level he’s been at in recent outings.

The 31-year-old Quigley (20-2, 14 KO), an Irish fighter, is probably best known for his two losses, one to Tureano Johnson in 2019 and another to Demetrius Andrade in a middleweight title fight in 2021.

Quigley seemed like he was stuck and stagnating as a “middleweight prospect” for years, and then the hard reality is he lost clearly to the two best opponents he’s ever faced. His best win is probably over Shane Mosley Jr, a 10-round majority decision in May 2021.

In other words, this is not a matchup that will have anyone screaming from the rooftops in anticipation, but it’s a logical step for Berlanga, and gets him back in action, too. He’s been out of the ring since June 2022, after beating Roamer Alexis Angulo on ESPN, a fight that made more headlines for a mimed bite than Berlanga’s performance.