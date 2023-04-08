Highlights and results: Marlon Tapales upsets Murodjon Akhmadaliev to win WBA and IBF titles

Marlon Tapales pulled off an upset tonight on DAZN, beating Murodjon Akhmadaliev via split decision to win the WBA and IBF 122 lb titles on the Rodriguez vs Gonzalez undercard in Texas.

Scores were two cards of 115-113 for Tapales, and one card of 118-110 for Akhmadaliev. Here’s a look at how the judges had it:

Our own John Hansen, covering the card live, scored the bout 116-113 for Akhmadaliev, who drops to 11-1 (7 KO).

Tapales is now 37-3 (19 KO) with the biggest victory of his career, and and adds to his own legacy, having previously won a bantamweight world title in 2016.

It seems like a fight where there will probably be call for a rematch, and the aforementioned John Hansen will have more on the bout and what he saw shortly on the front page, in the full Rodriguez vs Gonzalez recap.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he had Akhmadaliev winning the fight, but offered congratulations to the new titleholder:

Akhmadaliev vs Tapales highlights