How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for April 13-15, 2023

Thursday, April 13

ESPN+ and Social Media, 7:30 am ET, Joyce vs Zhang press conference.

FITE PPV, 10:00 pm ET, Fight Club OC. A hybrid MMA and boxing show, $13.99 on PPV. The most notable of the boxing matchups is Tervel Pulev vs Joel Shojgreen.

Friday, April 14

ESPN+ and Social Media, 9:00 am ET, Joyce vs Zhang weigh-in.

FITE+, 1:00 pm ET, Nick Campbell vs TBA.

FITE+, 2:00 pm ET, Dan Gittins vs Callum Abbott.

ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Carlos Ortega vs Gerardo Zapata. This is listed as “Santiago vs Ortega” on the ESPN+ schedule, but Gerardo Zapata is listed as Ortega’s opponent now on BoxRec. It’s a show from Panama City.

UFC Fight Pass, 11:00 pm ET, Omar Cande Trinidad vs Adan Ochoa. Serhii Bohachuk was originally meant to headline this show, but he’s now returning in July. The main event here is a good matchup for level.

Saturday, April 15

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang. Also airing on BT Sport in the UK. These big lads are gonna come rumble, two refrigerators colliding, and someone’s gonna fall. Joyce is defending his WBO interim title, and the winner will be in line, kinda-sorta, a little bit, in third place, anyway, for a shot against Oleksandr Usyk, who has WBA and IBF obligations before the winner here gets in. Bigger may be that if Joyce wins, Tyson Fury has shouted his name out a lot, and it would be two guys promoted by Frank Warren, thus easy enough to make. The show also features Denzel Bentley defending the British middleweight title against Kieran Smith; Mikaela Mayer moving up to lightweight to face Christina Linardatou because Top Rank are out of things to do with Mayer in the States; Sam Noakes defending the Commonwealth lightweight title against Karthik Sathish Kumar; and a bunch of Warren prospects are scheduled. I love the main event and think the meat of the undercard is really solid. Good show. BLH will have live coverage.