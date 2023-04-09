Brian Mendoza sent shockwaves through the 154 lb division, knocking out Sebastian Fundora in their Showtime main event.

The end came at 39 seconds of the seventh round.

The win gives Mendoza (22-2, 16 KO) the interim WBC title at 154 lbs, and it’s now Mendoza as part of the queue to face Jermell Charlo, the currently injured undisputed champion of the division.

Mendoza was an enormous underdog here, with this expected to simply be another “stay-busy” type of fight for Fundora as he waited his turn for a major fight.

And Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KO), the 6’6” southpaw, was in control of the fight, doing some good work, before he was simply dropped hard, and Fundora was aware, but he took the full 10 count.

It is obviously a massive win for the 29-year-old Mendoza, who rockets into true relevance in one of boxing’s tougher divisions, and a huge, huge setback for Fundora.

Fundora vs Mendoza highlights

Fighting in a phone booth @SebastianFundo1 and @LaBalaMendoza bring it in close to finish out the fifth round.



Tune into #FundoraMendoza NOW on @Showtime

That's worth a rewatch... or ten



What a knockout for @LaBalaMendoza, as he sends Fundora flying to the canvas in the 7th #FundoraMendoza

Undercard results and highlights

Brandun Lee UD-10 Pedro Campa: Scores were 97-93, 98-92, and 99-91 for Lee, who stays unbeaten at 28-0 (23 KO), while Campa drops his second straight to fall to 34-3-1 (23 KO). CompuBox saw Campa landing 186 punches to lee’s 159 and throwing 745 to Lee’s 505, Lee did land a lot more jabs, 52 to 17, and 64 of Campa’s power punches landed were to the body. Lee felt that the fight was “a little close,” but that he deserved the win, and that he’d landed the better, more effective shots.

Man, that's heavy ‍ @Brandun_Lee comes out storming in the 1st, landing some thunderous blows on Pedro Campa.

.@Brandun_Lee having fun in there



Lee and Pedro Campa are going at it through 4️⃣ at the War Grounds #LeeCampa | #FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/IRWKO9lgd5 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023

Pedro Campa answers in round , blasting Lee with tremendous body shots

Outstanding attack from @Brandun_Lee in the 9th



We're going to the 10th and FINAL round!#LeeCampa | #FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/YsMY8IQokG — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023

Luis Nunez UD-10 Christian Olivo: Scores were 97-93, 98-92, and 100-90. Controversial decision, and the 10-0 card is getting hammered. Nunez is now 19-0 (13 KO), with Olivo taking his first L and dropping to 20-1-1 (7 KO).





Luis Núñez and Christian Olivo go toe-to-toe in the third as the fight heats

Luis Núñez and Christian Olivo are chucking leather through 5️⃣



Tune in LIVE on @Showtime #FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/OibumpC28N — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023

Bring that POWER



Christian Olivo is able to rattle Núnez in round 7️⃣ following spectacular back-and-forth action #NunezOlivo | #FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/2OuzS2hTt3 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023

Prelims results and highlights

Gabriel Maestre RTD-3 Devon Alexander: Alexander (27-8-1, 14 KO) is 36 and has been cooked for years. Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KO) beating him really means nothing at this point, though I’m sure the TV tried to argue otherwise. Maestre is 36 himself but way less miles. Still best-known for his horrendous robbery win over Mykal Fox in 2021 and the surrounding controversy that never saw the fight changed to a no-contest as it really should have been.

Scores were two cards of 76-76 and a 78-74 Perez card for the majority draw. Corona is now 9-1-2 (2 KO), with Perez 14-2-1 (11 KO). Frank Sanchez TKO-1 Daniel Martz: Yes, that Frank Sanchez, vaunted heavyweight contender (?) and former FOX commentary team hero. This was a stay-busy fight, and Sanchez (22-0, 15 KO) definitely stayed busy. West Virginia club vet Martz falls to 20-11-1 (17 KO) in defeat, but man has he had an interesting life in boxing. On top of Sanchez, he’s also fought Fabio Wardley, Simon Kean, Apti Davtaev, Prince Chuck Martin, Luis Ortiz, Bryant Jennings, and Joseph Parker over the years.