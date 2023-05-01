Revisit Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia via Showtime’s All Access epilogue

By know we all know Gervonta Davis proved to be the superior fighter when he stopped Ryan Garcia on a nasty body shot in the seventh round of their lightweight prizefight. Many of us watch the events unfold live, but here Showtime caps off the event with their All Access epilogue showing behind the scenes footage leading into the fight, the fight itself, as well as post-fight coverage.

After we get a quick glimpse of the energy coming from the fans on fight day, we take a look at both fighters in their respective dressing rooms as they display tons of confidence heading into their impending battle.

Soon after Showtime takes us through highlights of the fight itself with some exclusive angles and commentary from the trainers in the corner and ringside observers. After taking us through the first half of the fight, we revisit the seventh round conclusion where Davis tags Garcia with a left hand to the liver during an exchange, putting Garcia down for the count.

Back in the locker room we see Garcia getting consolation from his supporters while Davis celebrates his big win while joking how slow he perceived Garcia to be inside the ring. Watch the full episode in the video link above!