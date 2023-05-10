Jake Paul says he made some immediate changes to his training team following his first professional boxing defeat to Tommy Fury. As Paul is now set to take on former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in an Aug. 5 PPV (with both formally announcing the fight yesterday), Paul has hired Shane Mosley to be one of his trainers alongside J’Leon Love and Theo Chambers.

“I wanted to reconsider everyone on the team,” Paul told ESPN on Tuesday after the Paul vs. Diaz on-sale news conference at American Airlines Center. “Made some changes, went back to the drawing board. And basically, there were certain mistakes I was making that Shane and my head coach Theo Chambers identified and we’re on the same page about [them].”

Mosley will sort of be a familiar face in the camp of Paul as he’s worked with him before, only then Mosley reportedly didn’t have the time to commit to being Paul’s full-time trainer. It seems Mosley found some free time now though, and will be joining Paul for his training camp held in Puerto Rico.

As a former champion Mosley says he doesn’t think Paul’s mental state wasn’t in the right place for the Fury fight, and he intends to shore up some technical deficiencies in Paul’s boxing game for this outing.

For Paul, this fight has already proven that he’s dedicated to the sport of boxing, saying he could’ve easily just walked away from the sport following the Fury loss. This, however, is something Paul says he’s truly passionate about, so will continue his fighting journey.