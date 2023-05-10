Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is getting a second bite at the apple, in a sense, as fresh off a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis. Earlier today it was reported that he’s now been set up for a vacant 140 lb world title fight against Ismael Barroso in what will be a Showtime main event.

Many don’t believe that Romero is particularly deserving of a world title fight — particularly not against a 40-year-old replacement opponent — but Romero is aligned with Mayweather Promotions, who have proved to be quite influential in the sport. Aware that he has many ‘haters’ out there, Romero doesn’t resist the urge to needle the naysayers when talking to reporters including ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

“I’m Rolly, I get special Rolly privileges,” Romero said. “ ... Sorry that I’m getting a title shot ... but also I’m by far one of the most entertaining boxers in the sport. You don’t wanna give me title shots, don’t watch my fights.”

Romero faces Barroso after Albert Puello, his original opponent, tested positive for a banned substance.