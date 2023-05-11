Fight Hype just recently caught up with Shane Mosley who gives his take on all the talent in the lightweight division, and breaks down some of the top names in the division and his belief that Shakur Stevenson is the best overall fighter out of all of them. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Mosley on who he thinks the standout lightweight is between Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Shakur Stevenson

“They’re all different. So I love Tank and his approach to the fight, how he comes, he comes strong — he kind of reminds me more of myself, the type of fighter that I was. So I like Tank and I do love Devin Haney, the way he stands on the outside and throws that jab and right hand, speed and his ring IQ.

“And Shakur, he definitely does everything really, really good, gives me Pernell Whitaker vibes, very crafty, movement, speed, the power — I think it’s ‘Sugar’ now right? It’s ‘Sugar’ Shakur? I heard it was ‘Sugar’ Shakur Stevenson...but, yeah, he’s fantastic. He’s smart, his ring IQ, all this stuff is tremendous, speed, the power is picking up too.

“It seems to me, right now, that he’s probably the best overall fighter in the division but I don’t know what he’s gonna do with Tank and I’m not sure what he can do with Devin Haney because Devin’s so tall and rangy. It could be the old Vernon Forrest vs ‘Sugar’ Shane type of thing, I don’t know. They all have to get together and fight and see who’s the best.”

On who he likes to win between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko

“I still think it’s a test. I think Devin wins because he’s younger and does have all the natural attributes — jabs, right hands, all these different things. But at the same time Loma is a veteran right now and he’s won the gold medal two times in the Olympics. I mean, he done a lot of things so it could be a tough fight. It’s 50/50.”