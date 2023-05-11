Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya weighs in on Canelo Alvarez’s most recent fight, where he took a decision win over John Ryder in Mexico. De La Hoya, when asked for his assessment of a fighter he used to work closely with, says he believes Canelo is clearly demonstrating he’s headed towards the end of his career based on what he’s showing in the ring.

De La Hoya on Canelo vs Ryder

“I thought it was subpar considering who he had in front of him, considering that he dropped him,” De La Hoya said of Canelo’s performance against Ryder. “And, you know, when you’re a fighter and you have somebody hurt, you finish ‘em — that’s just what you’re supposed to do. And I think that’s what the 50,000 people who attended live in Guadalajara wanted to see.

“It’s no secret that Canelo is on the tail end of his career. If somebody tells me otherwise I think I’m going blind.

“I have no clue (where Canelo goes from here). Let his brilliant promoter do what he’s doing. I think I have my plan in my head, but that’s for me to know and you to find out. I just wish him the best, that’s it.”

On if he would match Jaime Munguia against Canelo

“In a split second. What’s stopping it is Canelo’s not wanting to fight another fellow Mexican fighter, which is kind of absurd because if you’re a fighter you’re a fighter, you fight anyone on top, you fight anyone that’s in your way, anyone who’s gonna create a major fight for you. Munguia is like right there knocking on his door, and like I said before, if I have to pressure these fighters to fight Munguia, then that’s what I’m gonna do, that’s the route I’m gonna take by going the mandatory route, by beating the guys that Canelo has beaten to get that fight with Canelo.

“So there’s different ways. You can run but you can hide...we’re gonna keep pressuring him and knocking on the door.”

On if Canelo should be looking to fight Bivol at 175

“Call me crazy, he’ll never beat Bivol at 175, that’s for sure. And at 168 it might be a little more dangerous for him because Bivol, I think, will be lighter on his feet, will be faster. So it’s a difficult situation that Canelo’s in, so the next fight that he takes has to be very strategic. So we’ll see what his brilliant promoter does for him next.”