KSI and Joe Fournier talk trash nose-to-nose at final press conference, Salt Papi dances, more

KSI and Joe Fournier had to be separated at today’s final Misfits Boxing press conference, while Salt Papi cut a rug and Deji stared at another person, who also stared at him.

The two went nose-to-nose and talked a fair amount of trash during their face off. Fournier told KSI to worry about his right hand, and when KSI fired back about hitting Fournier in the liver, Fournier replied, “Now all of a sudden you’re Dmitry Bivol, yeah? Ain’t gonna happen, champ.”

As for the guy seemingly everyone likes at least a little bit, Salt Papi just had a little dance off with opponent Anthony Taylor:

And Deji and Swarmz stared at each other in the most normal boxing face off of all:

Misfits Boxing’s seventh show will be live on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, May 13, starting at 2 pm ET (7 pm BST), from the OVO Wembley in London, and we’ll be here with live updates, results, highlights, and more full coverage through the full main card.

Watch the full press conference