How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier around the world: PPV price, start time, channel, full info

KSI takes on Joe Fournier this Saturday on DAZN PPV, here’s how you can watch and full info on the show.

By Scott Christ
Crossover boxing’s biggest outfit is back on Saturday, May 13, as Misfits Boxing return for their seventh show, back again in London, with KSI headlining against Joe Fournier in what really should be KSI’s toughest in-ring test thus far.

How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier

The event will be available across the world on DAZN pay-per-view.

How much will KSI vs Fournier cost on pay-per-view?

This varies across the world, of course, so here’s the rundown:

USA ($19.99), CA (C$19.99), AUS (AUD $14.99), NZ (NZD $14.99), NLD (€9.99), MEX (M$ 180), FR (€9.99), SWE (kr 105), DEN (kr 35), NOR (kr 50), FIN (€9.99) and BR (R$ 49.90) plus a month’s subscription to the DAZN service.

In the UK at least, if you’re a new subscriber to DAZN, they have a special limited time offer, with the PPV priced at £19, plus one month’s subscription to DAZN, available for £0.99 for a limited time only when purchased with the PPV directly on DAZN.com. For more information on that, click here.

What time does KSI vs Fournier start?

KSI vs Fournier will start at 2 pm ET (7 pm BST) on Saturday, March 13.

The main event ringwalks are being advertised for approximately 4:30 pm ET (9:30 pm BST).

What is the KSI vs Fournier undercard?

Here’s what is currently scheduled for the rest of the event:

  • Deji vs Swarmz
  • Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor
  • Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey
  • Viruzz vs DK Money
  • Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii
  • Pre-Show: Wings of Redemption vs Boogie2988
  • Pre-Show: Luis Nestor vs Archie
  • Pre-Show: Zuckles vs TBA
  • Pre-show: Corn vs Unbaer

Where can I get live updates?

Right here at Bad Left Hook for the full main card, starting at 2 pm ET on Saturday, May 13! We’ll have updates, highlights, and results, all live, and also post-fight recaps and reactions following the event.

