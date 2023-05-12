BKFC 42: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is back tonight for BKFC 42 in Greenville, South Carolina, with Tony “Loco” Soto taking on Tyler Goodjohn in a lightweight main event.

It’s been a while, but we’ll be here with live coverage of the full main card, which starts at 9 pm ET on FITE+, and there will also be free prelims starting at 7 pm ET, which we’ve got linked for you in our coverage stream below.

Our live coverage will have full results, highlights, and more updates throughout the evening.

In addition to the main event, the show’s “co-headliner” will feature Doug Coltrane vs Blake LaCaze. For more on the full card, check out BKFC’s site with the latest lineup.

If you’ve never given BKFC a shot, are just curious, or whatever, maybe check out the prelims at least, and if you like what you see, join us for the main card tonight! If you already have FITE+, you already have the show.