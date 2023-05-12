KSI vs Joe Fournier weigh-in results, photos, video, running order

KSI and Joe Fournier are set for Saturday, with the two making weight for their bout in London.

KSI came in at 177.6 lbs, with Fournier at 179.5 lbs.

As always, none of the fights on tomorrow’s show are sanctioned, but they are all full-contact bouts.

Deji and Swarmz weighed in at 172.15 lbs and 170.7 lbs, respectively, and Salt Papi and Anthony Taylor came in at 179.7 and 182.5 for the three major attractions on the show.

Here’s the running order for Saturday’s show:

Prelims (1:00 pm ET)

1) Zuckles (170.85 lbs) vs Mystery Opponent, 3x3

2) Archie (213.4 lbs) vs Luis Nestor (199.9 lbs), 3x2

3) Unbaer (142.4 lbs) vs Corn (138.5 lbs), 3x2

4) Boogie (391.6 lbs) vs Wings (404.2 lb), 3x1.5

Main Card (DAZN PPV, 2:00 pm ET)

5) Little Bellsy (120 lbs) vs Lil Kymchii (120 lbs), 4x2

6) Viruzz (178.7 lbs) vs DK Money (179.9 lbs), 4x3

7) Tennessee Thresh (120.5 lbs) vs Paigey Cakey (121.4 lbs), 3x2

8) Salt Papi (179.7 lbs) vs Anthony Taylor (182.5 lbs), 3x3

9) Deji (172.15 lbs) vs Swarmz (170.7 lbs), 4x3

10) KSI (177.6 lbs) vs Joe Fournier (179.5 lbs), 6x3