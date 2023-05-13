Romero vs Barroso: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Rolando “Rolly” Romero returns to action tonight on Showtime, facing Ismael Barroso for the vacant WBA 140 lb title in the 12-round main event from Las Vegas.

It will be Romero’s first actual world title fight in his first bout at 140, stepping up from light about a year after getting knocked out by Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Wil Esco will have round-by-round for all three fights starting at 9 pm ET, and we’ll have live updates, highlights, and results in this stream:

Along with the main event, we’ll see veteran Rances Barthelemy take on Omar Juarez in a 10-rounder, and Batyr Akhmedov face Kenneth Sims Jr in a WBA eliminator at 140, meaning the winner of that fight is in theory in line for a shot at the winner of the main event.

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)