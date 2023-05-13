KSI vs Fournier: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

KSI is back in the ring today against Joe Fournier, as Misfits Boxing returns to London for a big card that also features Deji, Salt Papi, and more!

The main event features KSI taking on a “professional boxer,” kinda; this may be questionable, but what’s not is that Fournier will be the best and most well-trained opponent of KSI’s influencer boxing career to date.

We will be here live for the main card starting at 2 pm ET on DAZN pay-per-view across this great world of ours, and we’ll have live highlights, updates, comments, results for the full show, as well as round-by-round for KSI vs Fournier in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN PPV, 2 pm ET)

Note: Rounds(x)Minutes Per Round