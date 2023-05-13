Janibek vs Butler: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Janibek Alimkhanuly takes on Steven Butler in the main event of a world title doubleheader tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, live from Stockton, Calif.!

Janibek will be defending his WBO middleweight title. The other half of the world title bill will see Jason Moloney and Vincent Astrolabio battle for the vacant WBO bantamweight title.

John Hansen will be on the round-by-round for both fights starting at 10 pm ET, and we’ll have live highlights, updates, and more from the show in this stream:

There will be prelims on the show, including some interesting names. Stockton’s own Gabriel Flores Jr is looking to start getting back on track, featherweight contender Ruben Villa is returning for his Top Rank debut, and prospects Javier Martinez, Amado Vargas (another Fernando son), and Brian Norman Jr are also set for action.

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:40 pm ET)

Gabriel Flores Jr (21-2, 7 KO) vs Derrick Murray (17-8-1, 6 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Ruben Villa (19-1, 6 KO) vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-4, 8 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Javier Martinez (8-0, 2 KO) vs Joeshon James (7-0, 4 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Amado Vargas (6-0, 2 KO) vs Bernardo Manzano (2-4, 0 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds

Brian Norman Jr (23-0, 19 KO) vs Jesus Perez (24-4, 18 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Note: Haven Brady Jr’s scheduled fight with D’Angelo Fuentes was canceled when Brady was reportedly “well over” the contract weight, and didn’t weigh in.

Main Card (ESPN+ and ESPN, 10 pm ET)