KSI vs Fournier full fight video highlights and results: KSI knocks out Joe Fournier with elbow, goes face-to-face with Tommy Fury

KSI scored a second round knockout over “pro boxer” Joe Fournier today in London, but not without controversy.

KSI rocked Fournier with an overhand right in round two, but what actually put Fournier down and out was an accidental elbow shot from the crossover boxing star, not a clean punch.

KSI’s post-fight interview was the usual pro wrestling promo, which he’s fairly good at, and he wasn’t exactly pressed on the clear issue with the KO decision.

Instead, DAZN’s Todd Grisham chose to take the wimp route, suggesting that “some of Joe Fournier’s fans” believe it was an elbow, but replays clearly showed it was an elbow. KSI denied the idea, and to be fair to KSI, he hasn’t seen the replay.

But it was an elbow. Yes, Fournier was hurt from a punch, but the shot that put him down and out was an elbow that connected by accident.

KSI then called out Tommy Fury for his next fight. Fury joined KSI in the ring and said it will be “easy money” and that KSI “will go to sleep in four rounds.”

Fury earlier in the day got into a ringside scrap with Idris Virgo.

“You didn’t beat a pro boxer tonight,” Fury said. “I’m the pro boxer. I already ticked off one name, Jake Paul, he’s finished. You’re going to be ticked off and Misfits is going to be over.”

The two then went physically head-to-head and had to be separated after Fury shoved KSI.

KSI vs Fournier highlights

